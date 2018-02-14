What's on TV: 'Justice League,' 'Secret of Mana' and 'Bayonetta'

This week Winter Olympics action continues on NBC (get ready for more women's skeleton, Super-G and hockey), but you can also watch Justice League on video on-demand. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans will see the third season's finale episode Friday night, while gamers can dig into a 3D Secret of Mana remake, as well as Bayonetta 1 & 2 on Nintendo Switch. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).