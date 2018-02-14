‘Where The Water Tastes Like Wine’ arrives on February 28th

Two years ago, a trailer dropped at The Game Awards that promised a story about stories. In Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, players would trek across a dusty America, meeting vagabonds and trading tales while folk music trailed in the background. We knew the title was coming early this year even as more exciting news stole headlines, like adding Sting to the voice cast. But we won't have to wait much longer: Where the Water Tastes Like Wine will arrive on February 28th and retail for $20 on Steam for PC, Mac and Linux.
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine will be released on February 28! That's... That's not very far away. https://t.co/QqHrQv5eFv— Johnnemann
There's also a special 'Wayfarer' edition for $27, which includes digital copies of both an art book for download and the game's soundtrack by Ryan Ike. Which is pretty cool given how central music is in the game -- yes, in setting the tone for your character's peripatetic jaunt across America, but also in speaking about the American people themselves, eager to remix and reinterpret their histories. The title of Where The Water Tastes Like Wine notably surfaces in a late 60s song by the band Canned Heat, but it formulated much earlier.
"The title comes from a song, but really it comes from a whole tradition of songs," Johnnemann Nordhagen, founder of the game's studio Dim Bulb, told Engadget back in 2015. "The earliest known version of the song was recorded in 1924, and doesn't include the 'where the water tastes like wine' lyric. Other musicians added that later, as they took the song and changed it or molded it into new forms. And that's one of the major themes of the game -- this history of folk culture, of sharing ideas and adding your own take. It's hard to understand, in our current copyright regime, what sharing music and stories used to look like."