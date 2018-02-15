Amazon confirms Jeffrey Tambor won't return to 'Transparent'

Tambor had come under fire in November 2017 after actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette accused him of harassment that included lewd remarks and "physical" actions. Other members of the cast and crew later supported the allegations. While Tambor acknowledged that he could be "volatile and ill-tempered," he maintained that he didn't set out to harass anyone.

Transparent will continue -- work had started on writing out Tambor's once-central character shortly after the allegations reached the mainstream. Show creator Jill Soloway didn't discuss how the show would continue in a statement following Tambor's official exit, but did say the crew was taking "definitive action" to create a more respectful work environment.

Much like Netflix and House of Cards, Amazon is attempting a delicate balancing act where it addresses serious claims against a lead actor while preserving an important show. Both companies took action soon after learning of the allegations and are determined to carry on. However, it's unclear whether or not they've done enough to discourage harassment in the future.