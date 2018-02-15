Pandora Premium finally works in your web browser

Pandora Premium on the web offers just about everything you'd expect from an on-demand streaming service. The default view shows everything that users have added to their collections over time, including albums, songs, playlists and -- of course -- the radio stations that Pandora has always offered. When updating playlists, Pandora carries over the "suggested songs" feature that makes adding songs a little easier. And if you know what tunes you want to add, there's a search bar right in the playlist interface. It's one of the easier ways to find tunes and add them straight to a playlist that I've tried thus far.

Unfortunately, Pandora still doesn't have the ability to add things to a queue while you're listening -- once you start a playlist or album, it'll just play straight through and finish, with no option to add more songs to hear later. The mobile app doesn't let you add things to a queue, either, but it does have an autoplay feature that plays similar tracks once your album or playlist finishes.

Despite missing a few features, the Pandora Premium web app will certainly be useful for those who listen to music at their computers all day long; searching and organizing a music library is still a good bit easier on a bigger screen. Despite the fact that Pandora has long said that most of its users access its service via mobile, they were about the only streaming music option that didn't have a desktop-based option. That's now been fixed, and users can check it out right now.