Sony drops PlayStation VR prices as low as $200

Sony thinks its holiday PlayStation VR discounts were a success, so it's bringing them back now that it wants to clear some end-of-winter stock. The company is running a new promo that drops PSVR prices by $100 across the board between February 18th and March 3rd. The sweetest deal by far is the Gran Turismo Sport bundle -- you can get the racing game, a PSVR headset and the requisite camera for $200. You can also buy just the headset for $200, although that won't make much sense unless you just can't find the GTS pack.