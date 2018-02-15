Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Samsung halts S8 Android Oreo update due to reboot glitch

The company is working on a fix, but doesn't have a timeline for the patch.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
5h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

If you were hoping Android Oreo would make its way to your Galaxy S8 soon, well, it sounds like you're going to have to wait. Samsung has halted the firmware rollout, as spotted by SamMobile, because the software was causing some handsets to randomly reboot. The rollout began in Europe, where users in the beta program noticed the problem. If you already downloaded and installed, you can keep using the software. But if you downloaded and didn't install, apparently the files will be deleted from your phone. Samsung is working on a fix but hasn't revealed when it will arrive.

