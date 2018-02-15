'Stargate: Origins' debut brings the 1994 flick along for free

As promised, MGM's Stargate Command service has launched the first three episodes of Stargate: Origins exclusively for its streaming customers. The service is making a pitch similar to, but not exactly like the one attempted by CBS' controversial All Access setup with Star Trek: Discovery, charging a one-time $20 fee for access to "the ultimate Stargate library including SG-1, Atlantis, Universe, and all 3 movies." Sure, they used to be available on Netflix in the US, but now their owner is trying to squeeze a bit more value out of the franchise.
Appropriately, Command offers apps for iOS and Android, along with "Gate Cast" so users can toss video to compatible devices like LG, Sony and Vizio TVs, as well as Google Cast-ready devices (more are coming soon). Even if you're not quite ready to pay up, MGM has posted the original movie on YouTube, hoping that a quick trip back to 1994 will remind you where it all started.
All-Access subscribers - Stargate Origins' is here! Episodes 1-3 are streaming right now over on Stargate Command, exclusively for you!https://t.co/1pZ9L9mO2K pic.twitter.com/xPYKCPcAOY— Stargate Command (@stargatecommand) February 15, 2018
In 1939, Professor Paul Langford and his daughter Catherine are still grappling with the mysteries of the ancient relic they discovered in the Egyptian desert more than ten years ago. With war looming in Europe and funding running out, these brilliant minds are approaching their lowest ebb. Little do they know, answers are about to present themselves in a dangerous form, when the Nazi Occultist Dr. Wilhelm Brücke approaches their facility with a sinister motive.
Enlisting the help of two young soldiers, Catherine must use all of her wit and nous as she and her new allies embark on an adventure into the unknown to rescue her father, and save the Earth from an unimaginable darkness.