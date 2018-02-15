Wirecutter's best deals: Save $40 on the Logitech Harmony Elite remote

Street Price: $95; Deal Price: $80

Back on sale at $80, this matches the lowest price we've seen on the Logitech MX Master 2S, our upgrade wireless mouse pick. The successor to the beloved MX Master mouse is great itself, though one thing usually not so great is the cost, typically around $95. This deal drops it significantly lower, and if you use a mouse all day every day, at this price it's worth a look.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Justin Krajeski and Kimber Streams wrote, "If you use a mouse for hours every day, we recommend the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for about $100. It's expensive, but its comfortable design, excellent thumb rest, and smooth tracking on every surface (even glass and mirror) make it a pleasure to use for long periods of time in most situations. The Master 2S can also pair with up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously; and it has six buttons that can be customized using the Logitech Options software, a scroll wheel toggle, and a second programmable scroll wheel for your thumb. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery that Logitech says will last 70 days on a single charge, and our testing so far supports this claim."

Street Price: $10; Deal Price: $9

We recommend the AmazonBasics AAA batteries because of their solid performance for the value they offer. Right now, they're an even better value at $9 for a pack of 8, the lowest price we've seen for them. While this isn't much less than they usually go for, it's still notable in that it's the first drop of any significance we've seen in a while and a new low– we aren't likely to see them any lower.

The AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries are our AAA pick in our guide to the best rechargeable batteries. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "If you need rechargeable AAA batteries, you should buy the AmazonBasics, or really just whatever reputable brand is the cheapest when you need them. We performed our standard bench tests on the leading AAA batteries, and even subjected them to advanced headlamp-and-watermelon tests, and still found no statistical difference in their initial capacity, their capacity after 50 cycles, or how they handled a common use like powering a headlamp."

Street Price: $27; Deal Price: $22

At $22, this is $5 off the typical price of the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand. If you're seeking a stand Qi charger that performed as well as our top picks at a lower cost, this is a solid option. It's been $27 for as long as we've been tracking it, so it's a nice bargain, so long as you're fine using an existing AC wall adapter (as it doesn't come with one).

The Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand is our inexpensive Qi charging stand pick in our guide to the best Qi wireless charger for iPhone and Android phones. Nick Guy wrote, "If our picks are out of stock, if you want to spend a little less, or if you prefer something with a less obvious status light, Anker's PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad and PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand are great options, though you'll have to provide your own AC adapter. In our tests they charged iPhones at the same rate as our Samsung picks and charged the Galaxy S8 as fast or faster, but they're generally a few dollars less expensive. Both come with Micro-USB cables, but neither comes with an AC wall adapter, so you'll need to use the charger that comes with your phone or tablet or buy one separately. Light-sensitive sleepers will appreciate the small blue charging-indicator lights, which you can easily cover."

Street Price: $290; Deal Price: $250

If you're looking for a touchscreen device with AV and smarthome functionality, the Harmony Elite is a nice option. Our luxury upgrade pick in our guide the best universal remotes, it typically goes for between $280 and $300. It's been hitting the $250 mark every now and then since late November and is back to that price. As we've never seen it lower than $240 new, it's still a solid deal at this price.

The Harmony Elite Universal Remote is our pick for serious home theater enthusiasts and smart home tinkerers in our guide to the best universal remote control. Darryl Wilkinson and Grant Clauser wrote, "If you need the Companion's level of control, ease of programming, vast control database and smart activity-based systems but still want a touchscreen or want to add even more devices to better integrate your smarthome into your system, the Harmony Elite is your remote. Another Hub-based Harmony, it adds a touchscreen and support for up to 15 devices to the Companion's specifications, giving home theater enthusiasts and smart home experimenters maximum flexibility."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.