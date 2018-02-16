Google Pixel 2 users report warming phones and shortened battery life

If you've noticed your Pixel 2 running warm lately or found its battery life to suddenly be shortened, you're not alone. As 9to5Google points out, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users are reporting on Reddit and Google's Pixel User Community that their phones are having some issues since they installed Google's February security update. 9to5Google's Ben Schoon reports that his own Pixel 2 XL has been running warm while in standby mode since the update and that its battery life is noticeably reduced.
Some users are reporting both issues affecting their phones, while others have experienced just one or neither. Some reports say that they've experienced greater battery drain, but inconsistently even with similar phone usage. Most complaints seem to point to the problems occuring after installing this month's security update, though what might be causing these issues is still up in the air.
We've reached out to Google about the reports and we'll update this post when we have more information.