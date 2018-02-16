LG's next flagship phone may tout an extra-bright, low-power screen

After that? Mostly, LG would be ticking checkboxes on what you'd hope for in a 2018 smartphone. You'd get a Snapdragon 845 processor (albeit with 'just' 4GB of RAM), dual 16-megapixel rear cameras with glass optics and f/1.6 apertures, stereo speakers, HDR visuals, water resistance and wireless charging. Logically, the AI camera technology from the upcoming V30 upgrade would also make the cut.

Don't expect to see it at Mobile World Congress later in February. Reportedly, LG launches Judy in June -- later than usual for the company, and certainly later than Samsung's Galaxy S9. The company will have to convince buyers that it was worth the wait, and a clever display will only go so far.