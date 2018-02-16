Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' VR mock-doc is live on Pixel phones

Big-budget VR tie-ins are nothing new. Dunkirk got its own version from Intel, Blade Runner 2049 has one that debuted at Comic-Con and even Spider-Man got his own virtual reality "experience" when the reboot launched last year. Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs premieres next month in the US, but you can experience the film's VR tie-in now via Google Spotlight Stories app and your Pixel phone. The faux-documentary will go live for everyone else via YouTube (VR, 360 and 2D) March 2.
The Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in virtual reality) features dogs from the upcoming film as they're interviewed for a faux behind-the-scenes VR feature. You'll be able to listen to the dogs as voiced by Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham and Bob Balaban. As the stop-animated canines talk about their "making of" stories, you'll be able to look around the set, which moves much faster at time-lapse speed, according to Variety. You'll see animators working with models, drawing on a chalkboard and more, and there are a few easter eggs to discover, like recordings of Anderson's own face. While the VR experience was shot on the movie set over a period of four months by VR studio Felix & Paul, Wes Anderson was apparently a big part of making it. "He's been involved with every single frame of every single shot," co-founder Paul Raphaël told Variety. "I was incredibly impressed."