Joel McHale's weekly Netflix show premieres this weekend

As promised, Joel McHale's weekly Netflix show is premiering on February 18th -- and you now have a better idea of what to expect going in. The streaming service has posted a preview of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale that gives a feel for what the commentary series will involve. It doesn't include the signature green screen (a carryover from The Soup), but it's clear that the show will play on McHale's Community days -- fellow alumni and initial guests Alison Brie and Jim Rash show up to keep the star in check.
The first episode also has Kevin Hart, Paul Reiser and Luke Cage's Mike Coalter. The series as a whole will definitely take advantage of the freedom Netflix offers to cover subjects (and language) that wouldn't fly on most TV networks.
McHale's show is part of Netflix's larger strategy to take on the late-night shows you see everywhere from the big over-the-air broadcasters to premium channels like HBO. The formats vary, but the aim remains the same: Netflix wants reasons for you to come back on a regular basis, not just when there's a new season of your favorite show.