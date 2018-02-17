Joel McHale's weekly Netflix show premieres this weekend

The first episode also has Kevin Hart, Paul Reiser and Luke Cage's Mike Coalter. The series as a whole will definitely take advantage of the freedom Netflix offers to cover subjects (and language) that wouldn't fly on most TV networks.

McHale's show is part of Netflix's larger strategy to take on the late-night shows you see everywhere from the big over-the-air broadcasters to premium channels like HBO. The formats vary, but the aim remains the same: Netflix wants reasons for you to come back on a regular basis, not just when there's a new season of your favorite show.