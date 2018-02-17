littleBits launches more accessible $40 'Hall of Fame' kits

The Hall of Fame kits, which are based on inventions submitted by the littleBits community, can be used to create some pretty cool gadgets. Crawly Creature, for instance, has the Bits to create a creepy-crawly pet or a moving collage. Bubble Bot has the building blocks for a bubble-blowing robot or a Fan of Fortune that can predict the future (for fun, of course) like a Magic 8 Ball. The Night Light set gives kids the parts needed to make their own night light or "laser-blasting" wrist cuff. Finally, Arcade Game Hall has all the Bits needed to build a pinball machine or a catapult.

While all four sets come with templates and instructions, kids can customize their creations to come up with something truly their own. They'll be available for sale in May, but not in any brick-and-mortar store. These are e-commerce exclusives, so those interested in buying one may want to visit littleBits' website a few months from now.