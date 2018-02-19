Microsoft stops pushing notifications to Windows 7 and 8 phones

It's important to note that this doesn't apply to newer devices. "Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows Phone 8.0 have reached their end of support dates, and thus services for these versions of Windows will be discontinued over time," according to the release. Windows 8.1 phones will continue to have notification services. Windows 10 Mobile phones are still fully supported, though Microsoft is no longer building new features for the platform because it's no longer a "focus."