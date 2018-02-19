NASA’s Opportunity rover sees its 5,000th day on Mars

Spirit got stuck in the Martian soil in 2010, preventing it from pointing its solar panels towards the sun. And NASA eventually decided to let it go, ceasing all communications with it in 2011. But Opportunity has kept trucking, even through some not insignificant damage, and has now traveled over 28 miles and sent 225,000 images back to Earth. You can check those out here. Opportunity helped scientists discover that surface and groundwater likely existed on Mars and it's currently about one-third of the way down Mars' Perseverance Valley. Opportunity hit its 5,000th sol, which lasts around 40 minutes longer than an Earth day, on Saturday.

"Five thousand sols after the start of our 90-sol mission, this amazing rover is still showing us surprises on Mars," Opportunity Project Manager John Callas said in a statement.