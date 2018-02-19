Show More Results

Image credit: Timothy J. Seppala, Engadget
You get to pick the next free games on Twitch Prime

Choose from eight indies; the most popular will share a $175,000 prize pool.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
9h ago in Internet
Timothy J. Seppala, Engadget

Twitch has been giving away free games with a Prime membership for awhile now, but now you'll have a say in what's handed out each month. With the Indie Amplifier program, users can pick from eight indie games and the one with the most votes will be given away March 15th. Here's what's in the running:

  • Kingsway - Carbon Interactive
  • Shadow Tactics - Daedlic Games
  • Steamworld Dig 2 - Image & Form
  • Tomb of Annihilation - Bkom Studios
  • Treadnauts - Topstitch Games
  • Tumblestone - Quantum Astrophysicists Guild

Voting opens today and runs through Sunday, March 11th. More than just a free game for you, developers have something to gain as well. According to a press release, there's a $175,000 prize pool for the winning games. And if you want to see what the games are before you vote, a pair of streamers will be playing the games for the next two weeks.

Sony used to hold voting contests for PlayStation Plus' giveaway indies, but that hasn't happened in quite some time.

