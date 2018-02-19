You get to pick the next free games on Twitch Prime

I, Hope - Double Plus Good Games

Kingsway - Carbon Interactive

Shadow Tactics - Daedlic Games

Steamworld Dig 2 - Image & Form

Tomb of Annihilation - Bkom Studios

Treadnauts - Topstitch Games

Tumblestone - Quantum Astrophysicists Guild

Voting opens today and runs through Sunday, March 11th. More than just a free game for you, developers have something to gain as well. According to a press release, there's a $175,000 prize pool for the winning games. And if you want to see what the games are before you vote, a pair of streamers will be playing the games for the next two weeks.

Sony used to hold voting contests for PlayStation Plus' giveaway indies, but that hasn't happened in quite some time.