Control Volkswagen's latest concept car with your voice

The idea behind the I.D. Vizzion is to create the comfort of being inside a chaffeured vehicle, leaving the driving up to the autonomous systems. Drivers and riders can interact with the car using their voice thanks to a virtual assistant. The VI can remember the preferences of each person who uses the car and adapt accordingly.

The car uses 111 kWh lithium batteries and has a driving range of 665 km (about 413 miles) when you take into account regenerative braking. The I.D. Vizzion's top speed is 180 km per hour, or about 111 miles per hour.

Volkswagen has vowed to introduce 20 electric car models by 2025, and the company aims to put I.D. models into production by 2020. It will start with a small, compact car, and will follow that up with an SUV and a larger sedan. It's not clear when (or if) the Vizzion will be put into production.