What's on TV: 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Metal Gear' and 'Walking Dead'

As the Winter Olympics continue (expect plenty of speedskating, bobsled, hockey and freestyle skiing), we're ready for the return of The Walking Dead. There's also a new Metal Gear game out, Survive, and Thor: Ragnarok is ready for streaming from most video on-demand services (for good this time) if you need another hit of the MCU after Black Panther. Star Wars Rebels is back on Disney XD, and BET is airing a miniseries about the Death Row record label. On Netflix we can expect a second season of Marseille, as well as the premiere of Seven Seconds, a new show from the producers of The Killing. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).