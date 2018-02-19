What's on TV: 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Metal Gear' and 'Walking Dead'

As the Winter Olympics continue (expect plenty of speedskating, bobsled, hockey and freestyle skiing), we're ready for the return of The Walking Dead. There's also a new Metal Gear game out, Survive, and Thor: Ragnarok is ready for streaming from most video on-demand services (for good this time) if you need another hit of the MCU after Black Panther. Star Wars Rebels is back on Disney XD, and BET is airing a miniseries about the Death Row record label. On Netflix we can expect a second season of Marseille, as well as the premiere of Seven Seconds, a new show from the producers of The Killing. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Thor: Ragnarok (VOD)
- Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time
- Mom and Dad
- An Actor's Revenge (Criterion)
- The Hero (Criterion)
- The Station (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Old Man's Journey (Switch)
- Run Dorothy Run (PS4)
- Tiles (PS4, Xbox One)
- Symmetry (PS4, Xbox One)
- Deadbolt (PS4)
- Metal Gear Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Armored Warfare (PS4)
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Xbox One, PS4)
- Space Hulk: Ascension (Xbox One)
- Xenon Valkyrie+ (PS4, Xbox One)
- Apex Construct (PS VR)
- Abo Khashem (PS4, Xbox One)
- Rad Rodgers: World One (PS4, Xbox One)
- Layers of Fear: Legacy (Switch)
- Typoman: Revised (Switch)
- Fable Fortune (PC, Xbox One)
- Past Cure (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Toki Tori 2+ (Switch)
Monday
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil, A&E, 9 PM
- Star Wars Rebels (winter premiere), Disney XD, 9 PM
- Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities
- The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- X Company (series premiere), Ovation, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- The Frankenstein Chronicles (S1 & S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Inside West Coast Customs, Velocity, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- Baskets, FX, 10 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Bellevue, WGN, 10 PM
- The Death Row Chronicles (series premiere), BET, 10 & 11 PM
- Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
- Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10 PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Another Period, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- Forgotten, Netflix, 3 AM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- The Amazing Race (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- The Death Row Chronicles, BET, 10 & 11 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 10 PM
- Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Knightfall, History, 10 PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
- Waco, Paramount, 10 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- The Death Row Chronicles (season finale), BET, 10 & 11 PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 10 PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Breathe, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Marseille (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Mute, Netflix, 3 AM
- Seven Seconds (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Thunderbirds Are Go (S4), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Tick (season finale episodes 7 - 12), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Ugly Delicious (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- The Trade, Showtime, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
- Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- 2 Dope Queens: Uzo Aduba (season finale), HBO, 11:30 PM
- This is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- UFC on Fox, Fox, 8 PM
- Notes From the Field, HBO, 8 PM
- Thunder/Clippers, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Planet Earth: Blue Planet II, BBC America, 9 PM
- Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, Showtime, 9 PM
- Falling Water, USA, 10 PM
Sunday
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Netflix, 3 AM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 7 PM
- Fear Factor (season premiere), MTV, 7 PM
- Big Brother (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President Showtime, 8 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- The Walking Dead (winter premiere), AMC, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead (season premiere), Starz, 9 PM
- Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Radical Story of Patty Hearst (season finale), CNN, 9 PM
- Victoria, PBS, 9 PM
- Unsung: The Boys, BET, 9 PM
- Talking Dead (season premiere), AMC, 10 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Divorce, HBO, 10 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 10:30 PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]