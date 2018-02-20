Boston Dynamics' robots won't be held back by puny humans

This certainly isn't the first time Boston Dynamics has subjected its robots to abuse, and the company even goes out of its way to address the elephant in the room: no, the robot isn't hurt or irritated by that cruelty. It's not actually going to revolt, and the lessons learned here could be useful for search and rescue or other situations where a robot might have to endure all kinds of resistance. Still, it's hard not to sympathize at least a little with the SpotMini -- if it ever develops feelings, it'll point to this test as the reason it turned resentful.