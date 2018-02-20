Fox News' streaming service will cater to 'superfans'

This isn't the same as watching the TV network on the road, though. Fox News is only promising "interaction" with its familiar opinion hosts, so you'll probably have to stay glued to a TV if you can't get enough of the company's big-name presenters.

Whether or not the service succeeds isn't certain. Fox News is counting on those "superfans" precisely because they're religiously loyal -- paying a little extra per month could be worth it to them if it means never having to go without their favorite brand. However, that doesn't mean they're willing to embrace a streaming-only service. As the New York Times observed, the median Fox News viewer is 65 years old -- these aren't exactly millennials hooked on streaming video. They may not sign up for Fox Nation simply because their viewing habits don't involve smartphones or the web.