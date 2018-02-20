'Rocket League' DLC adds DC superhero flair on March 5th

When car-soccer game Rocket League arrived last November, it included two DC Comics-inspired customization options like The Flash wheels and player banner. On March 5th, the game will get an entire roster of Justice League cars from Warner Bros., including two different Batmobiles -- one from the 1989 film and the other from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.
This isn't the first time we've seen the '89 version of Batman's sweet ride in a video game. Both it and the Batsuit from the film appeared in Batman: Arkham Knight a few years ago. Still, this is the whole group of top tier DC heroes. In addition to the custom Batman cars, Rocket League players will be able to kit out their soccer cars with decals and player banners representing Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Superman and Wonder Woman. The Flash and Wonder Woman get their own set of wheels, while the former also receives a special Speed Force Boost for getting to the soccer ball fast. The entire set of comic book customizations will run $4 as a DLC for the full game.