Samsung has the world's largest SSD, again, at 30TB

Nearly two years ago Samsung released a 15.36TB drive that it said had the most capacity of any SSD. Now, it has topped that with a new effort that it claims features twice the capacity and performance. Inside its 2.5-inch frame, the PM1643 has 30.72 TB ready for whatever enterprise storage needs you have, with sequential read/write speeds of 2,100MB/s and 1,700 MB/s.

That's all created with 512GB 3D vertical NAND chips, half the size of the newest 1TB ones announced late last year. Now that it's able to mass produce them at this size, we'll naturally see Samsung trickle these down into drives with smaller capacity (15.36TB, 7.68TB, 3.84TB, 1.92TB, 960GB and 800GB). After that, we'd expect it will eventually increase the memory size available in PCs that fit on your desk, or the chips that go in devices like your phone.