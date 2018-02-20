'Santa Clarita Diet' returns to Netflix on March 23rd

The second season sees husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and wife Sheila (Drew Barrymore) Hammond trying to keep things seeming normal while she slakes her zombie hunger on hapless neighbors. They're joined by rival couple Chris (Joel McHale, Community) and Christa (Maggie Lawson, Psych), along with retired army colonel Ed (Gerald McRaney, This Is Us) and an amateur zombie sleuth (Zachary Knighton, Happy Endings).