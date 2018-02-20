The Morning After: Mars 5K

Small, but big.The Big Picture: A trapped atom is visible to the naked eye

This photo, Single Atom in an Ion Trap, just won the grand prize in the UK's Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) science photo and imaging contest.

Get 'em while they're hot.Apple updates all of its operating systems to fix app-crashing bug

Remember that single character message that's capable of crashing chat apps on Apple devices? As promised, updates are now available for macOS, iOS, tvOS and watchOS that fix the issue and allow you to communicate using Telegu (a language native to India) in peace.

Not so boring this time.Elon Musk gets Hyperloop digging permit in Washington, DC

It's preliminary, but this time he has it in writing.

Ages eight and up.Air Hogs' Supernova packs motion controls in a kid-friendly drone

At this week's Toy Fair, Spin Master is debuting its first motion-controlled Air Hogs model, the $40 Supernova. It's not quite DJI's Mavic Air, but it still has some sweet moves to show off in a kid-friendly form factor.

And revealed it before a fix is available.Google found another bug in Microsoft's Edge browser

Google's Project Zero team found a bug that would let hackers bypass the Edge browser's security features and place malicious code within the memory of the target computer. It notified Microsoft of the issue 90 days ago and, following its policy, has now made its finding public. The only problem? Microsoft hasn't put out a patch to fix the problem yet.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.