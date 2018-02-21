The next Duplass Brothers movies will be on Netflix

The Duplass Brothers' relationship with the streaming service goes back to their first film in 2005, The Puffy Chair. It was the first feature film acquired by Netflix, and Red Envelope Entertainment co-distributed the movie. "Turns out when you make films for Netflix, millions of people all over the world watch them. This is not a terrible thing for an independent filmmaker," the Duplass Brothers told Variety . "As Netflix continues to grow and develop new ways to reach viewers, we couldn't be more thrilled to grow our partnership."