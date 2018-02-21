Facebook Messenger adds an easy way to start group calls

From there, you can choose the people to add and be able to see them all on your screen if it's a video chat. The original person you're talking to won't have to miss anything if you called to show them, say, an event going on in real time -- and yes, filters work even when you're talking to several people. The feature is most likely one of the improvements Facebook promised for group chats back in January, when it announced its plans to simplify Messenger this year. It's now available for both iOS and Android devices around the globe; you just have to update your app to be able to make initiating group chats a more seamless experience.