PlayStation profiles are now available on the web

PlayStation is putting your user profile on the web. Head over to the PlayStation website today and you'll find a new tab in the upper right corner that says "My PlayStation." Click it and you'll see what looks like a classic Facebook profile page. Your photo is in the upper left, along with your trophy collection, friends list and who's online. You can also compare your trophy progress/collection against friends. Basically, it takes a lot of the functionality you'd need to turn your PS4 on or open a mobile app to get and puts it in your browser. There's a lot of empty white space, but compared to Xbox.com's overwhelmingly cluttered dashboard -- the US PS Blog isn't much better -- the minimalism is appreciated. It feels a little too barren at this point, though.