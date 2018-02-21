Roku lays out its plan to please cord cutters -- and advertisers

The Roku Entertainment Assistant with voice commands announced late last year is expected to roll out "this fall." The company said one in five smart TVs sold in the US last year ran Roku software, and that it plans to maintain its position as the largest licensor of a smart TV OS.

That will be key to the other part of its business, which is advertising. A big part of what it's doing is taking over as viewers move from broadcast to internet video, which Roku sees as an opportunity to sell advertisers: 1-to-1 or "addressable" ads that go to the right person, house or box no matter what show you're watching.

Roku says that late last year it started using its Automated Content Recognition (ACR) capabilities to help advertisers know they're reaching "non-duplicated" viewers, and it plans to expand the use of ACR-related programs throughout 2018. If you use a Roku TV and would like to opt-out of the tech that keeps an eye on what you're watching, then you should disable the "More Ways to Watch" to watch feature.