Watch SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch its internet satellite payload (updated)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 is blasting into the skies today carrying Hisdesat's PAZ satellite, which will spend five and a half years carrying out radar and imaging work for the Spanish government and businesses. The launch, which uses a first stage booster previously used last August during the FORMOSAT-5 mission, will also have on board SpaceX's first demonstration satellites for its proposed satellite broadband service, which will be tested out before a full constellation launch over the next five years. Weather permitting, you'll be able to watch the launch live on PAZ's YouTube channel at 9AM EST (6AM PST), although a back-up window has been scheduled for Thursday, February 22nd, should things go awry -- since today's launch was initially slated for February 17th, that's not entirely unfeasible.
Update 2/21/18 9:27AM ET: SpaceX has announced that the launch will be delayed until February 22nd due to strong winds.
Standing down today due to strong upper level winds. Now targeting launch of PAZ for February 22 at 6:17 a.m. PST from Vandenberg Air Force Base.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 21, 2018