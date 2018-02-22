Amazon inks deal with Televisa for Spanish-language shows

It's unclear how many different series will be included, or what they will be about, aside from "with a focus on multicultural characters and storytelling," according to Variety. We only know they will average eight to ten episodes each and will be developed, produced and distributed by the media company's subdivision Televisa Alternative Originals.

As Variety points out, this deal is likely Amazon's attempt to compete with Netflix's Spanish-language content, which includes global hits like Narcos. But this is also an about-face for Televisa, which took its content off of Netflix in 2016 to stream on its own service, Blim. But the Mexican multimedia company might have changed its tune after declining broadcast ratings as more folks in the country turn to online content.