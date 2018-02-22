Cat's S61 is an ideal phone for blue-collar workers

But that's not all. The company has added a Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) sensor that can monitor nearby air quality. It's aimed at people who work in cramped workshops (i.e. sheds) and half-built homes filled with wet paint, solvents and cleaning products. The Cat S61 will take a reading every 30 seconds and send an alert if the environment becomes unhealthy. There's also a tiny laser system on the back that can measure distances up to 10 meters. The resulting measurements can be combined with regular photos from the S61's rear-facing camera for easy storage and reference.

Otherwise, it's a fairly predictable mid-to-high-end smartphone. You'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 inside, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It's powered by a beefy 4500mAh battery and runs a mostly stock version of Android Oreo (an Android P upgrade is promised) on a 5.2-inch, 1080p display. The phone is also rugged, with an IP68-certified body that can withstand 1.8-meter drops onto concrete and up to three meters of water. The S60 could dive to five meters, but you had to flick some fiddly yellow switches first — Bullitt wasn't happy with the solution, so it's traded some depth for a switch-free design this time.

If it wasn't clear from the photos — the S61 is built like a tank. It has a strange, CAT-branded bulge at the top (it's necessary for the thermal camera, presumably) physical keys (how many Android phones have physical keys anymore?!) and a textured back. The design isn't grotesque though — if I was a plumber, carpenter or electrician, I wouldn't feel embarrassed pulling this out of my pocket. It's thick, admittedly — you won't get this in a pair of skinny jeans — but it's oddly refreshing to hold a phone that prioritizes battery life over a needlessly thin design in 2018.

The price, though, could be an issue. The Cat S61 will cost £799/€899 (roughly $1,110) when it goes on sale in the second quarter of this year. That's a big jump over the $599 S60 and the same price as a 64GB Pixel 2 XL. It only makes sense, then, if you're an enterprise customer who desperately want its speciality features. Otherwise, you might be better off with a regular ruggedized Android phone; one that offers durability at a slightly cheaper price-point, or with a marginally better spec shoot. Or, you could just stick with a regular flagship and buy an Otterbox protective case.