FCC hopes opening up communication airwaves will boost innovation

The FCC proposes 102.2 GHz of spectrum be available for licensed services, 15.2 GHz available for unlicensed devices and that a new type of experimental license be available for spectrum between 95 GHz and 3 THz. For the latter, the FCC says, "These licenses will give innovators more flexibility, compared to the existing experimental licensing rules, by including a longer license term and license transferability to encourage investment and allowing the sale of equipment during market trials."

Additionally, the FCC voted to adopt a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would institute guidelines in accordance with Section 7 of the Communications Act, which requires the FCC to respond to new technology proposals in a timely manner. While Section 7 was passed in 1983, no clear rules have been set in regards to it. "So today, we're proposing clear guidelines and procedures to implement Section 7," Pai said in a statement. "Our goal is simple: to ensure that the FCC doesn't stand as a gatekeeper between entrepreneurs who need our OK for new technologies and services and American consumers who can benefit from those innovations." While the proposal to open up higher-range spectrum was supported by all FCC commissioners, Commissioner Clyburn dissented to this one in part and Commissioner Rosenworcel dissented in full.

Both Notices of Proposed Rulemaking will be up for public comment.