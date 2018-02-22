LG updates its cheap K-series phones with new hardware

The K8 leans on software tweaks to keep owners happy with its 8MP/5MP front/rear camera combo, offering tweaks like gesture control, HDR and Flash Jump Shot that takes continuous shots to create GIFs on demand. There's no word on the price, but current K10 models can be found for between $70 - $130, while the existing K8 goes for about $60. The bad news with these versions is their software -- they'll ship with Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is nearly a year old at this point, but not unusual at that price point.

K10

Chipset: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)

Memory:

K10+ : 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

K10: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

K10α : 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

K10+ : Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)

K10: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)

K10α : Rear 8MP / Front 5MP

Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 8.68mm

Weight: 162g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC

Colors:

K10+: Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold

K10 : Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold

K10α: Aurora Black / Terra Gold

Other: Fingerprint Scanner / FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash /

K8