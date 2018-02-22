Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Samsung resumes Android O update for Galaxy S8

Some in Germany have already gotten the patch.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
13h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Well, that didn't take long. After pausing the Android Oreo rollout on Galaxy S8s over a reboot glitch, Samsung has restarted the process in Europe. As SamMobile reports, it's an altogether different firmware version. The rollout has resumed in Germany and it shouldn't be long before the update starts appearing domestically -- just in time for Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S9 at Mobile World Congress in Spain this week! Curious if you've already gotten it? Look for firmware versions G950FXXU1CRB7 or G955XXU1CRB7 on your S8 or S8+.

