Sling TV offers League Pass to expand its NBA streaming options

Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Spanish-language and Sling International subscribers can get NBA League Pass for an additional $29 per month. That includes nearly 1,000 live out-of-market NBA games, along with access to NBA TV. Users with those package options will also be able to add Team Pass for $18 per month when it launches, allowing them to follow any one of the league's 30 teams for all of its regular-season games.

Of course, if you don't want one of those packages, you can still watch NBA games on Sling TV packages that include NBA TV, TNT, ABC, ESPN3, ESPN and regional networks for Fox Sports and NBC Sports.