Wirecutter's best deals: Dell's P2715Q 27-inch 4K monitor drops to $400

Street Price: $230; Deal Price: $200

If you have a need for speed where your storage is concerned, this is a nice opportunity to save. The Samsung 960 Evo M.2 500GB SSD is down to $200, around $30 off the recent street price and the lowest price we've seen for it. At this price, it's well worth considering versus other storage options out there.

The Samsung 960 Evo M.2 SSD is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham, Ben Keough, and Nathan Edwards wrote, "If you have a legitimate need for faster storage, you should buy the PCIe Samsung 960 Evo, which can quadruple the read speeds of the fastest SATA drives and more than double the write speeds. It's more expensive—$50 more than the 850 Evo for 500GB and $110 more for 1 TB—and you'll need a desktop or an M.2 PCIe-equipped laptop to use it. But the 960 Evo is a lot cheaper than our previous upgrade pick, the Samsung 960 Pro, while still delivering excellent performance. Just remember that the difference between a SATA SSD and a PCIe SSD isn't as noticeable as the difference between a SATA SSD and a spinning hard drive."

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $80

Looking for on-ear headphones that can stand up to sweat and water? If so, the Plantronics BackBeat FIT 500 are a nice option. Our on-ear pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones, they typically cost $100 but have seen this $80 price more often since the holidays. Even so, we haven't seen them lower. They're available in Black and Teal.

The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 500 are our on-ear pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "The Plantronics Backbeat Fit 500 are the only on- or over-ear Bluetooth workout headphones that we have ever liked. Every other headphone we tested was uncomfortable, fell off, was poorly constructed, sounded terrible, absorbed sweat, or all of the above. The Backbeat Fit 500 are in a sweet spot of snug-fitting but flexible enough to grip your noggin securely without giving you a headache. They have a nano-coating that resists sweat and water damage, and the earpads wipe clean for easy sanitizing. The controls are intuitive to use, and easy to find without fumbling around. The Fit 500 sound really great, with plenty of bass that isn't muddy like much of their competition. Plus, with an 18 hour battery life and optional cable, you won't need to worry about charging frequently."

Street Price: $90; Deal Price: $75

The 128GB version of the SanDisk iXpand iOS thumb drive is down to $75 from its typical street price of $90. We've posted a previous deal at $72 and we've seen it fall even lower on rare occasions, but this is still a solid drop. Deals on this iOS thumb drive occur regularly but typically don't last long, so if you're in need of more storage for your iPhone or iPad, grab one while this price lasts.

The SanDisk iXpand is the runner-up iOS thumb drive for those in need of extra storage in our guide to the best accessories for your iPhone and iPad. Dan Frakes, Nick Guy and the Wirecutter Staff wrote, "If the JetDrive Go 300 goes out of stock or jumps in price, we like SanDisk's iXpand as an alternative. Its app crashed a couple of times during our video-transfer tests, which was frustrating, but it was a full minute faster than any other model at copying data over USB 3 to the iPhone, and its app was the easiest to use."

Street Price: $435; Deal Price: $400

At $400, this matches the lowest price we've seen for this monitor from Dell. The P2715Q is aging at this point and we'd love to see it drop lower as a result, but it has stubbornly refused to do so. The typical street price has been around $435 in recent months, so this is still a decent savings. We'll continue to monitor it in the hope we see deeper discounts in the future, but this is a solid deal if you're seeking an affordable 4K monitor now.

The Dell P2715Q 4K monitor is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best 4K monitors. John Higgins and David Murphy wrote, "If the LG is sold out or too expensive, you don't mind thicker bezels, or you need only DisplayPort to connect to your monitor, consider the Dell P2715Q. It's a few years old—it was our previous pick—but it's even more color-accurate than the LG, has a great stand and VESA support, and comes with a built-in USB 3.0 hub. It also has Dell's legendary three-year pixel-perfect warranty. Its HDMI port can't run a 4K monitor at 60 Hz, but its DisplayPort input can, so that's not a dealbreaker for most people, nor are its fat bezels, compared with our other picks. It's a better buy for most people than the newer Dell U2718Q, which is inaccurate enough that it's not worth recommending right now."

