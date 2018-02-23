CamSoda’s RubGrub is a pizza-ordering button for your vibrator

CamSoda, an adult entertainment platform, announced a new product this week that aims to satisfy you in a number of ways. The RubGrub is a 3D-printed button attachment made to fit on a Lovense Nora vibrator. And the idea is that when you're done using the Nora, all you'll have to do is tap the button and the RubGrub will order you a large pizza. It's essentially an Amazon Dash Button meant to fulfill your post-coital cravings. However, it orders you a Domino's pizza, so I hope the time spent with the Nora was more satisfying than your dinner will be.
All you have to do is connect your RubGrub to your phone via Bluetooth and plug in your payment and delivery information. Domino's is the only option as of now, but CamSoda says that it plans to add Mexican and Chinese food chain options in the future. You can snag the RubGrub alone for $20 or buy it with a Nora for $120.
While RubGrub was developed in collaboration with Lovense, Domino's appears to have had nothing to do with it. The company told Fox News earlier this week, "This is news to us. We have not worked with this company, nor have we authorized them to use our name in conjunction with their 'toy.'"