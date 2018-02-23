'Ghostbusters World' AR game is coming to Android and iOS this year

Sony's announcement comes just as Google released more information on its own official augmented reality toolkit for Android developers, ARCore 1.0. Similar to Apple's own ARKit, Google's version provides a framework to allow app makers bring virtual objects into the real world via compatible phones. Ghostbusters World will apparently get you out and about, battling and capturing hundreds of ghosts, Pokemon Go-style. The ghosts will come from all the different Ghostbusters media, including films, TV shows theme parks and video games.

"The Ghostbusters universe is rich in characters and Ghostbusters World is the perfect medium to get to know these characters in a whole new dimension," said the original film's director, Ivan Reitman, in a statement.