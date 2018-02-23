Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Android Go phones will be available soon

Google says the first models will debut at MWC next week.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
12h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Android Oreo had quite the interesting feature lurking in its software: Go Edition, which was designed for smartphones with 1 GB of RAM or less. Today, the company announced that the first set of Android Oreo (Go Edition) phones will be unveiled next week and be available for purchase soon after that.

Over the last few months, Google has been introducing lightweight "Go" editions of its popular apps, such as Gmail and Google Assistant. It's a concerted effort and catering to a traditionally underserved market in tech: Those who have older phones and who have purchased newer, but cheaper, phones. It's especially important in developing areas, where people might not be able to afford the newest, most powerful phones. Now Google will give those users hardware that is dedicated to and optimized for Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Catch up on the latest news from MWC 2018 right here.

