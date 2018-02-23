HTC confirms layoffs as it combines VR and smartphone divisions

Digital Trends' sources report that between a few dozen to around 100 employees have been let go. The company told Engadget that it was still very committed to the smartphone business. "We have recently brought our smartphone and VR businesses under common leadership in each region," a company spokes person said. "Today we announced a restructure in North America for the HTC Smartphone business that will centralize the reporting structure within the region. In doing so, there have been some employee reductions to align the businesses and empower the teams to share more resources."