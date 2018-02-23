The Morning After: Mobile World Congress preview

Ready for MWC 2018?What to expect from the world's biggest phone show

Team Engadget is en route to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress, and while the show officially starts on Monday, you'll start to see some of this year's key news and announcements this weekend. We don't want you going into things blind, though, so here's a primer on what to expect from the world's biggest and best phone-makers once MWC 2018 gets off the ground.

Indie game studio Snowman returns to a very different mobile marketplace.'Alto's Odyssey' took three years to make, and that's all right

It's been three years since Alto's Adventure debuted on mobile devices, which means it's been about three years since players started asking Snowman about a sequel. This week, they got their wish as Alto's Odyssey landed in the App Store for $4.99. Rather than being confined to the slopes of snow-capped mountains, Odyssey puts players in an array of desert biomes with dangerous new obstacles to conquer in gorgeous, sand-drenched settings.

The fight is on.23 attorneys general refile challenge to FCC net neutrality repeal

The FCC's order to overturn net neutrality protections was officially published in the Federal Register Thursday, and soon thereafter, the attorneys general of 22 states and Washington DC filed a lawsuit challenging it. It's one of several efforts to block the repeal, which could go through as soon as April 23rd.

The first of many.SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 carrying internet satellites

SpaceX successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket, carrying Spain's radar imaging Paz satellite as well as two of its own satellites, Microsat-2a and -2b. The two experimental satellites will be used to test SpaceX's plan to deliver internet to people around the globe through thousands of low-orbit satellites.

Take two.Samsung resumes Android O update for Galaxy S8

After pausing its Android Oreo rollout on Galaxy S8s over a reboot glitch, Samsung has restarted the process in Europe.

Students are driving the formation of a serious gaming scene.College esports is set to explode

Universities are attempting to organize and embrace a new generation of student-athletes, even as questions about the nature of esports remain unanswered. It has "sports" in the name, but the jury is still out on whether competitive gaming is an actual athletic activity -- and that matters to groups like the NCAA.

Not as dorky as it sounds.HTC's Vive Focus makes a strong case for in-flight VR entertainment

Does the Vive Focus make a good travel companion? Richard Lai is already hooked.

