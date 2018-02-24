Alcatel crams flagship features into its affordable smartphones

At 6-inches diagonal, the 3V's screen is the biggest the phones in the company's new lineup, and it runs at a higher resolution (2160x1080) to boot. Alcatel also opted to run with a dual camera on the phone's back -- a 12-megapixel sensor does most of the heavy lifting and yielded photos of similar quality to the Alcatel 5, but a secondary 2-megapixel depth camera adds a nice dash of bokeh to tight shots. And for those who can't deal with the 5's odd look, the Alcatel 3V features a more conventional design with a glossy, curved back. Some will find this aesthetic pretty generic but it's still a comforting alternative to the 5's angular body. And while its performance is quite as fluid to use as the Alcatel 5, the 3V's quad-core MediaTek chip never felt sluggish. It's a passable performer and handled a few pre-loaded games without issue.

And the list goes on. Seriously. If you like most of what the 3V offers but would rather save a smidge and get a wide-angle camera, well, there's the €180 Alcatel 3X. Don't even need to shoot wide-angle photos? No worries: how about the €150 Alcatel 3? We could keep this game up until we hit the Alcatel 1X, a perfectly adequate smartphone with an 18:9 5.5-inch display and some surprisingly nice finishes. Normally, I'd say this is mid-range overkill, but hey -- there really is something for everyone here (unless you want something truly premium, that is).

The worst part of craving a newly-announced phone is having to wait for release, but Alcatel should be getting these things out the door very quickly. In fact, while the 3 series and 1 series phones will all be launched in the coming weeks and months, you can go out and lay claim to an Alcatel 5 right now. The one caveat: Alcatel hasn't discussed plans to release any of these devices in the United States, so domestic phone fans on a budget will have to look elsewhere for now.

