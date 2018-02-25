Show More Results

Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes

Five phones, including a throwback to the classic 8110 slider.

Nick Summers, @nisummers
9h ago in Mobile
Comments
153 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    It's good times for Nokia. Or rather HMD Global, the Finnish company that now owns the beloved Nokia brand. After a successful holiday season the phone maker has marched into Mobile World Congress with a bevy of new devices in tow. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is a stylish-looking Android flagship, while the Nokia 8110 Reloaded is a throwback to the classic 90s slider. For the average consumer there's also the entry-level Nokia 1, mid-range Nokia 6 and 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus. For a full rundown of the company's announcements, check out our 10-minute press conference supercut.

    Catch up on the latest news from MWC 2018 right here.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr