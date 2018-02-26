Barclaycard wants you to dine and dash legally

For diners that want to split the bill with a pal, the app allows them to do that. It also allows users to add a tip and apply a discount code, and once everything's all squared away, the Dine & Dash device lights up green to indicate the bill has been settled. The setup is similar to Mastercard's Qkr tool, which also allows consumers to pay their bar tabs with their phones, though Mastercard's version is a little more involved than Barclaycard's. Dine & Dash builds off of Barclaycard's Grab+Go pilot that let users scan barcodes while shopping and checkout within the app rather than at a register.

Barclaycard's trial is taking place at the St. Martins Lane Prezzo restaurant in Central London beginning on March 13th. Those wanting to participate can sign up for a chance to do so here.

Image: Barclaycard