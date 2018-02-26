Barclaycard wants you to dine and dash legally

Barclaycard is testing a new payment service that could mean the end to waiting for your bill at a restaurant. It's called Dine & Dash, but in this version, dashing doesn't mean skipping out on your tab. Instead, with this service, restaurant-goers would download the Dine & Dash app and just tap their phone on the Dine & Dash device at their table once they arrive. They would then order their meals and eat as usual, and once they were done, they could just leave. When the Dine & Dash app registers that the diners have left the restaurant, it will check them out and close the bill, issuing payment from whatever payment option was loaded into the app by the diner.
For diners that want to split the bill with a pal, the app allows them to do that. It also allows users to add a tip and apply a discount code, and once everything's all squared away, the Dine & Dash device lights up green to indicate the bill has been settled. The setup is similar to Mastercard's Qkr tool, which also allows consumers to pay their bar tabs with their phones, though Mastercard's version is a little more involved than Barclaycard's. Dine & Dash builds off of Barclaycard's Grab+Go pilot that let users scan barcodes while shopping and checkout within the app rather than at a register.
Barclaycard's trial is taking place at the St. Martins Lane Prezzo restaurant in Central London beginning on March 13th. Those wanting to participate can sign up for a chance to do so here.