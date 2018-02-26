Show More Results

Image credit: Samsung
The Galaxy S9 vs. the competition: Under the hood

This year's smaller Samsung flagship is all about refinement, but how does it fare against the Pixel 2 and iPhone 8?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
14h ago in Mobile
Samsung

On the outside the Galaxy S9 looks pretty familiar: not only does it maintain the same basic shape as the S8, but it's kept the screen and battery size of its predecessor as well. In fact, other high-end phones like the Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 have also stuck with familiar design language, which means that you have to look at the specs to see what's been revised or refined. This year it's mostly about the S9's cameras, with the rear-facing one boasting a dual aperture and the software adding a slew of new features for better pictures and videos. But what other changes should you look at, and how do they compare to what's already on the market? We've stacked up the Galaxy S9 versus its closest competitors so you can get a better idea which one you might want to pick up this spring -- though we also advise checking out our full review of the S9 when it drops next month.

Galaxy S9 Pixel 2 iPhone 8
Pricing $720 (off contract) $649, $749 (off contract) $699, $849 (off contract)
Known dimensions 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm (5.81 x 2.7 x 0.33 inches) 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
Weight 163g (5.75 ounces) 143g (5.04 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 5.0 inches (127mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (570ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (441ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Full HD AMOLED Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery 3,000mAh 2,700mAh 1821mAh
Internal storage 64GB 64 / 128GB 64 / 256GB
External storage microSD None None
Rear camera 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4, 1.4μm pixel size 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size 12MP, f/1.8
Front-facing cam 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/2.4 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A11 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.35GHz octa-core 2.39GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 540 Apple three-core
RAM 4GB 4GB 2GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0 iOS 11
Other features Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified,
USB-C		 Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified, Lightning connector,
Qi wireless charging

Follow all the latest news from MWC 2018 right here.

