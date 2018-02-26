Huawei's P20 smartphone may sport an iPhone-style notch

Whether or not you think iPhone X- and Essential-style screen notches are clever design flourishes or just abominations, it looks like they're here for the long haul. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has obtained a photo of what looks like the P20, Huawei's next mid-size flagship phone, and it appears the device will have a tall screen with a cutout for the camera system at the top. The company wouldn't shove the fingerprint reader to the back (or eliminate it entirely) like so many of its peers, though. Apparently, Huawei would keep the P10's front-mounted fingerprint reader in a tiny chin at the bottom -- the P20 may be taller than other phones as a result, but you wouldn't have to unlearn existing phone habits.
The prototypes don't give away too many other features, but you can spot a few. Dual Leica-branded rear cameras (here disguised as "Bydca") would make their expected return, and the phone would naturally run a flavor of Android Oreo. And whether your like it or not, the headphone jack would go away. It's safe to presume the P20 will one of Huawei's higher-end Kirin processors and the latest flavor of its EMUI interface.
Provided this is what the P20 is like, you won't have to wait long to get the full scoop. Huawei is holding a P20 launch event on March 27th, and it's promising that the new smartphone will pack "revolutionary photography" and help you "see mooore [sic] with AI." This probably won't be a modest update to the P10 -- the question is whether or not it's truly worth the hype.