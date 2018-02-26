Plex adds DVR scheduling to its Apple TV app

With warmer weather (hopefully) just around the corner, don't miss out on your favorite shows while you're frolicking outside. Along with watching #LiveTV, now you can also schedule recordings and use closed captioning on your Apple TV. #DVR https://t.co/SUNaGFr7oC pic.twitter.com/OjotROFpq1 — Plex (@plex) February 23, 2018

The selection of channels is, perhaps obviously, limited to the ones that your OTA antenna can pick up in your local area. But that should stretch as far as ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, the CW and plenty of others, plus the ability to sync your shows for offline viewing. Earlier this month, Plex also pushed out timeshifting for the Xbox One and the Plex Web App, as well as closed captions for Roku players.