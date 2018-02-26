Sony will sell its wireless 'open-ear' buds in the US

There was a time when it wasn't clear if Sony's Xperia Ear Open Style Concept buds would even become a real product, let alone reach the US, but they're most definitely real -- and a US launch is relatively close. Sony has announced that the finished product, the Xperia Ear Duo, will go on sale in the US this May for $280 with both black and gold designs. That's a while to wait, but Sony is betting that the unique 'open-ear' listening experience will reel you in.
You've seen all-wireless earbuds before, but the Xperia Ear Duo uses its processing power to meld your music with the outside world in a comparatively seamless way. You can listen to your favorite tunes at the gym without completely isolating yourself from workout buddies, for example. This style isn't for everyone -- many people buy earbuds precisely to shut out external sounds. If you can't bear to be cut off from society, though, this might provide the aural experience you're looking for.
