Sony will sell its wireless 'open-ear' buds in the US

You've seen all-wireless earbuds before, but the Xperia Ear Duo uses its processing power to meld your music with the outside world in a comparatively seamless way. You can listen to your favorite tunes at the gym without completely isolating yourself from workout buddies, for example. This style isn't for everyone -- many people buy earbuds precisely to shut out external sounds. If you can't bear to be cut off from society, though, this might provide the aural experience you're looking for.

