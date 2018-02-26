Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected

Appropriately, Tesla's Elon Musk has hinted that the Semi's performance might see an upgrade. He's "feeling optimistic" that Tesla can outdo the specs from the November 2017 debut without hiking the price. We'd take that with a grain of salt when Musk's companies tend to set overly ambitious goals, but it's not an idle claim when the first deliveries are slated to start in 2019.

DHL's hopes depend on the Semi living up to initial expectations, of course, and there's a lot that could go wrong. It's no mean feat to produce an EV that large with a range of 300 to 500 miles (the battery will be gigantic), and a lot of Tesla's math is predicated on the assumption that diesel prices remain the same. If there are unforeseen technical hurdles or diesel becomes cheap, the Semi's value may go down the tubes. However, it's not often that customers suggest a vehicle maker is underselling its product -- while caution is definitely warranted, this bodes well for the future of electric trucks.