Energy storage breakthrough could boost EV range and slash charge time

The technology was originally being developed for mobile devices -- researchers wanted to create a transparent polymer for Google Glass-like applications -- but once the team discovered the energy storage potential of the material it refocused its efforts. Now it believes the polymer could be more energy-dense than lithium ion, holding 180 watt-hours per kilogram, while lithium ion holds around 100-120 watt-hours per kilogram.

However, the technology has some drawbacks. Its capacity to charge quickly means it loses charge relatively rapidly, too. Leaving a supercapacitor car on your driveway for a month would see it lose most of its charge, for example. So it's likely the first cars offering this tech would come with a small conventional battery, too. Nonetheless, while it may still be early days, this technology has the potential to eradicate some of the biggest barriers to EV take-up. According to Dr. Donald Highgate, research director for company Superdielectrics, which worked with the universities on the project, "It could have a seismic effect on energy, but it's not a done deal."